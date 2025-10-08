3 Children Escape Fire After Woman Allegedly Sets Ronkonkoma Home Ablaze: Suffolk County Police

Ashley Richard intentionally set a blaze at her residence at 255 Avenue C, resulting in the evacuation of children ages 6, 9, and 13 through a first-floor window, police said. No injuries were reported at the scene in Ronkonkoma on Friday, Sept. 12, at approximately 6:20 p.m., according to the release.

Following an investigation by Arson Section detectives, Richard was taken into custody at approximately 12:35 p.m. in Suffolk County on Wednesday, Oct. 8.

Richard, 26, was charged with Arson 2nd Degree and three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, police said. Her preliminary arraignment is scheduled at First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday, Oct. 9. A criminal charge is an accusation; a defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty, according to the release.

