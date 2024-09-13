A Few Clouds 57°

14-Year-Old Critically Injured In Lake Ronkonkoma Crash Involving Nesconset Woman

A teenager suffered severe injuries in a crash near a Long Island intersection.

Smith Road, near Cenacle Road, in Lake Ronkonkoma.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Diego Parra via Pixabay
Joe Lombardi
It happened around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, in Lake Ronkonkoma.

A 56-year-old Nesconset woman was driving a 2024 Volkswagen SUV on Smith Road, near Cenacle Road, when the vehicle struck the 14-year-old boy who was rollerblading in the roadway, according to the Suffolk County Police.

The teenager was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition. 

The driver of the SUV was not injured.

The Volkswagen was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

