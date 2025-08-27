Partly Cloudy 63°

13-Year-Old E-Bike Rider Seriously Injured In Ronkonkoma Hit-And-Run: Police

A 13-year-old riding an e-bike was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run crash in Lake Ronkonkoma, Suffolk County Police announced on Wednesday, Aug. 27.

An e-bike

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Markus Spiske @markusspiske
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The teen was heading northbound on Hawkins Avenue when a southbound 2012 white Ford Fusion turned left onto School Street and hit him around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 26, according to the Fourth Squad.

The Ford fled the scene, continuing east on School Street, police said.

The rider, a Lake Ronkonkoma resident, was rushed to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to call Fourth Squad detectives at 631-854-8452 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 if their information leads to an arrest.

