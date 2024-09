The incident happened in Lake Ronkonkoma, at Samoset Middle School, at around 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13.

Suffolk County Police said a staff member asked the teen to empty his bag for an unrelated incident when the brass knuckles were discovered.

The student was arrested on suspicion of criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor. He is expected to be arraigned in Suffolk County Court on a later date.

