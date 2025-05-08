Firefighters in Rockville Centre were called to the Halandia Court Senior Community on North Central Avenue for an apartment fire just after 7 a.m. Thursday, May 8.

Arriving crews found the unit’s kitchen area engulfed in flames with black smoke, Nassau County Police said.

A 95-year-old woman who was attempting to extinguish the fire was found with severe burns to her torso and limbs. She was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead just after 1 p.m., police said.

Authorities did not provide the victim’s name, pending proper notification of her family. Nobody inside the building was injured.

The Nassau County Arson Bomb Squad is investigating, though officials said the fire was deemed non-suspicious.

This is a developing story–check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Rockville Centre and receive free news updates.