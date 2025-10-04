Motorcyclist Critically Injured After Colliding With Truck In Rockville Centre: Police

A 37-year-old man was operating a 2003 Honda motorcycle northbound on Lincoln Avenue when he collided with a 2021 Ram box truck, police explained. The truck, driven by a 46-year-old man, had been traveling southbound on Lincoln Avenue and was making a left turn onto South Forest Avenue, according to police.

The 37-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical condition, police said. The 46-year-old driver stayed at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

