Motorcyclist Critically Injured After Colliding With Truck In Rockville Centre: Police

A motorcyclist was critically injured after colliding with a truck in Rockville Centre on Friday, Oct. 3, at 10:15 a.m., the Nassau County Homicide Squad announced on Saturday, Oct. 4.

A motorcycle helmet in the street

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Jeremy Bishop @jeremybishop
A 37-year-old man was operating a 2003 Honda motorcycle northbound on Lincoln Avenue when he collided with a 2021 Ram box truck, police explained. The truck, driven by a 46-year-old man, had been traveling southbound on Lincoln Avenue and was making a left turn onto South Forest Avenue, according to police.

The 37-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical condition, police said. The 46-year-old driver stayed at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

