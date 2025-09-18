Trinity Alexandria Rose was born at just 26 weeks in April, weighing only 1 pound, 14 ounces. Doctors at Catholic Health’s Mercy Hospital in Rockville Centre called her a “micro-preemie,” one of the most fragile categories of newborns.

Delivered while still in the amniotic sac—a delicate technique sometimes used to reduce trauma in extremely small infants—Trinity’s start in life was anything but easy.

Yet, surrounded by her parents, LaTashia and David of Freeport, her grandmother, and a dedicated team of NICU doctors and nurses, she fought through every setback.

Her care team said she became known for her “Hakuna Matata” spirit, with The Lion King anthem playing daily at her bedside as a reminder to live with “no worries.”

After 146 days in intensive care, Trinity was finally discharged on Wednesday, Sept. 17. A touching video shared by Mercy Hospital showed doctors and nurses clapping and cheering as the family walked toward the exit, LaTashia clearly overcome with emotion.

Alexandria Rose now weighs a healthy 11.5 pounds and is settling into her own crib at home—without any wires or machines.

“‘Hakuna Matata’ wasn’t just a song—it was Baby Trinity’s anthem during her NICU journey,” the hospital said. “And now, after 146 days in the NICU, Trinity has officially gone HOME from Catholic Health’s Mercy Hospital — healthy, strong, and full of ‘no worries.’”

Though her journey isn’t over—she will return for regular checkups every two months until age 2—her family and care team say this milestone marks the beginning of her next chapter: a healthy life outside the hospital walls.

“With The Lion King playing daily by her bedside, Trinity reminded all of us — staff, family, and fellow NICU parents — that strength can come in the smallest packages,” the hospital said.

The timing was especially meaningful as her discharge coincided with Neonatal Nurses Week, a celebration of the caregivers who made her homecoming possible.

