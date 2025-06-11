Poll Which seafood shack is your summer fave? Bigelow’s New England Clam Bar at Napeague DJ’s Clam Shack Peter’s Clam Bar Butler’s Flat Clam Shack Somewhere else Submit Vote View Results Current Results Which seafood shack is your summer fave? Bigelow’s New England 100%

Whether you’re in it for crispy fried clams or buttery lobster rolls with a view, here are five must-try seafood shacks to hit before the season’s out, according to foodies.

Bigelow’s New England Fried Clams—Rockville Centre

Crispy Ipswich-style clams, golden clam strips, hearty chowder—locals and Reddit users rave they have "the best clam strips and shrimp around.”

Customer favorites, according to Yelp, include the New England clam chowder, clam strips, and seafood bisque.

"Bigelow's is still rocking it and top dog for chowder, clams and fried seafood," raved one happy diner.

Bigelow’s New England Fried Clams is located at 79 North Long Beach Road in Rockville Centre. Find out more on its website.

Clam Bar at Napeague—Amagansett

A Hamptons institution since 1981—seafood shack charm meets beach flair. Think summer-worthy raw bar, lobster rolls, and seaside vibes.

Customer favorites, according to Yelp, include the spicy crab & sweet corn chowder, clam strips, and lobster salad roll.

"Good food and a must stop," attested one reviewer.

Clam Bar at Napeague is located at 2025 Montauk Highway in Amagansett. Find out more on its website.

DJ’s Clam Shack—Stony Brook

Maine-lobster rolls stuffed to the brim, conch fritters, garlic-steamed clams—set in a casual, family-friendly spot.

Customer favorites, according to Yelp, include the baked clams, conch fritters, New England clam chowder, and Maine lobster rolls.

"The jalapeños in the clams were just the right amount of heat to be eaten with the clams!" said on Yelp user. "Everything was cooked to perfection!"

DJ’s Clam Shack is located at 1007 Route 25A in Stony Brook. Find out more on its website.

Peter’s Clam Bar—Island Park

Dockside dining at its finest—fresh clams, lobster rolls, and waterside charm since 1939.

Customer favorites, according to Yelp, include the lobster mac and cheese, baked clams, red clam chowder, and lobster tacos.

"If you're a fan of clams on the half shell, steamers, and oysters than this is the place for you!!" raved one Yelp user.

Peter’s Clam Bar is located at 600 Long Beach Road in Island Park. Find out more on its website.

Butler’s Flat Clam Shack—Port Washington

Oceanfront dining on Manhasset Bay, serving buttered lobster rolls and fried seafood platters with postcard-worthy views.

Customer favorites, according to Yelp, include the fried clams, lobster roll, stuffed quahog, and fried shrimp.

"Terrific experience and most importantly, it made my wife happy," one Yelper wrote.

Butler’s Flat Clam Shack is located at 86 Orchard Beach Boulevard in Port Washington. Find out more on its website.

