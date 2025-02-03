Fair 41°

Tyler Graham, 16, Reported Missing In Riverhead

The search is on for a missing teenager from Long Island.

Tyler Graham.

 Photo Credit: New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse
Tyler Graham, 15, of Riverhead, was last seen on Monday, Feb. 3, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Additional details surrounding his disappearance were not immediately available.

Graham was last seen wearing a windbreaker jacket, blue jeans, and white sneakers. He is believed to be in the Riverhead area, authorities said.

The teen was previously reported missing in November 2024, as Daily Voice reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543.

