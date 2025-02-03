Tyler Graham, 15, of Riverhead, was last seen on Monday, Feb. 3, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Additional details surrounding his disappearance were not immediately available.

Graham was last seen wearing a windbreaker jacket, blue jeans, and white sneakers. He is believed to be in the Riverhead area, authorities said.

The teen was previously reported missing in November 2024, as Daily Voice reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543.

