Whether they were towed for unpaid tickets, seized during arrests, or simply abandoned, dozens of cars, SUVs, pickups, and even a few luxury rides are up for grabs at the next Suffolk County Police impound auction.

The bidding kicks off at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 7 – rain or shine – at the department’s Westhampton facility, located at 100 Old Country Road. Bids start at $500.

About 85 lots are up for grabs, including sedans, SUVs, and the occasional surprise (hello, Porsche Cayenne). Cars are sold as-is.

You can preview the lineup on Thursday, June 5 and Friday, June 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or sneak a peek one hour before the auction.

Some of the most eye-catching lots include:

A sleek 2019 BMW 540i

A 2006 Porsche Cayenne

A 2015 Mercedes-Benz C300

An Audi Q5

And a few fixer-upper legends, like a 1999 Dodge Dakota and a 1998 Ford Taurus.

To register or view the full list of cars, visit the Suffolk County Police Department website.

