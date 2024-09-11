Riverhead Police said a parent contacted the agency at around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, saying their child had found a Snapchat post making unspecific threats against “Pulaski Elementary School,” along with other schools.

The threat was relayed to administrators at Pulaski Street Elementary School and police conducted extra patrols at the campus, police said.

Investigators eventually determined the threat was referencing another school with the same name located in a different state. Police in that state are investigating the incident.

“The Riverhead Police Department wants to remind everyone if they come across any social media involving a possible threat of harm or violence, to contact your local police department immediately,” the department said.

The scare marked the third such security threat involving a Long Island school in two days. On Wednesday morning, police also investigated a second bomb threat in as many days at Kellenberg Memorial High School in Uniondale.

An anonymous person sent a message through a crisis chat message system that bombs had been placed around the school grounds, according to Nassau County Police.

The school was cleared with negative results and reopened to students and faculty.

Homeland Security responded to the scene.

