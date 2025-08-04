Mostly Cloudy 51°

SHARE

Riverhead Motorcyclist Airlifted After Crashing Into Construction Vehicle On LIE: Police

A 71-year-old Riverhead man was seriously injured after his motorcycle crashed into a Department of Transportation truck closing lanes for construction on the Long Island Expressway, Suffolk County Police announced on Monday, Aug. 4.

A helicopter.

A helicopter.

 Photo Credit: Maryland State Police
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Bruce Bihary was riding a 2011 Can-Am motorcycle eastbound on the Long Island Expressway, just west of Exit 69 in Manorville, when the collision occurred around 8:50 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 3, according to Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives.

Bihary struck the attenuator portion of a 2017 Hino truck operated by the Department of Transportation. The truck was being used to close traffic lanes for highway construction, authorities said .

Bihary was airlifted by police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital in serious condition. The truck’s driver, Jose Fernandez, 38, of Shirley, was not injured, police said .

Police impounded the motorcycle for a safety check. Members of the Motor Carrier Safety Section conducted a safety check of the Hino truck at the scene .

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.

to follow Daily Voice Riverhead and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE