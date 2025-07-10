The crash happened in Riverhead, on County Road 58 near the intersection with Ostrander Avenue, just before 10 a.m. Thursday, July 10, according to Riverhead Town Police.

Arriving officers found the scooter rider, a 29-year-old Riverhead resident, lying in the roadway with multiple traumatic injuries. He was treated at the scene by medics before being flown to Stony Brook University Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

An investigation determined the victim had been attempting to cross Route 58 on a scooter from north to south when he was struck by a westbound SUV that ran a red light, police said.

The driver of the SUV, a 24-year-old man from West Hampton Beach, remained at the scene and was issued a citation for passing a red signal.

Investigators asked any witnesses to contact the Riverhead Town Police Department at 631-727-4500 ext. 312.

