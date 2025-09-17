Leonard Cagno, 39, of Oakdale, was arraigned on grand larceny charges in Suffolk County Court on Wednesday, Sept. 17.

Cagno, a Nassau County police officer and owner of BW Media Consulting, LLC, allegedly convinced another officer to invest $200,000 in his private company between February and June 2024, prosecutors said.

He allegedly claimed the money would be used as a business investment but instead spent the funds on personal expenses.

Among them were a new car, paying off credit card debt, housing costs, and gambling, prosecutors said. Some money allegedly went toward subscriptions to the adult website OnlyFans.

Records show the entire investment was gone within two months, prosecutors said.

“The allegations here represent a shocking abuse of the essential trust that exists between fellow police officers,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney. “This defendant is alleged to have preyed upon that trust for his own financial gain, and in so doing, violated one of the most important bonds in law enforcement.”

Cagno is charged with second-degree grand larceny, a felony. He was released on his own recognizance because the charge is considered non-bail eligible under New York law.

Prosecutors asked anyone who believes they were victimized by Cagno to call the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office at 631-853-4626.

