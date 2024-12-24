Million-Dollar Views: Peek Inside Long Island's Most Expensive Homes That Sold In 2024

Here's a look at some of the most expensive homes that changed hands this year in Nassau and Suffolk counties.

155 Seascape Lane in Sagaponack – Sold for $24.9M in June 2024

6 bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms with undisclosed square footage on 1.09 acres overlooking Sagaponack Pond.

From the Redfin listing: “Masterfully crafted by Faruk Yorgancioglu and thoughtfully designed to blend into its natural surroundings, this estate is a tranquil retreat that promises a relaxed Hampton's lifestyle in one of the most coveted areas, Sagaponack.”

Brag-worthy amenities: "Sumptuous" junior suite with fireplace and private deck, in-house gym, sauna, and a private dock.

182 Dune Road in Quogue – Sold for $22.2M in June 2024

7 bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms with 8,000 square feet on 1.5 acres overlooking Sagaponack Pond.

From the Redfin listing: "Perched majestically and soaring high above the white sandy dunes, with an unrivaled vantage point overlooking the endless rolling waves of your private, pristine white sandy beach is where you'll find this immaculate new 3 level oceanfront modern."

Brag-worthy amenities: Elevator, 6-car garage, tennis court, and heated saltwater pool and hot tub.

75 Post Road in Old Westbury– Sold for $21M in December 2024

15 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms with undisclosed square footage on 92 acres

From the Redfin listing: "Completed in 1935, 'Erchless' is the consummate 92-acre Gold Coast estate is replete with a magnificent twenty-six room Georgian-style mansion that is a work of art. Refined elegance is woven into the original details and finishes maintained to perfection."

Brag-worthy amenities: Heated swimming pool, two pagoda-style cabanas, a tennis court, greenhouses and potting sheds, a horse stable, turnout paddock and numerous barns.

24 Private Road in Old Brookville – Sold for $20M in December 2024

8 bedrooms, 12.5 bathrooms with 22,000 square feet on 8.3 acres

From the Redfin listing: "Maison des Jardins, a Versailles-inspired custom-built solid limestone estate, accentuates French Baroque style architecture. The sprawling mansion is spread across two wings, which house a large chef's kitchen, lavish living rooms and drawings rooms complete with wood burning fireplaces and chandeliers..."

Brag-worthy amenities: Large chef's kitchen, lavish living rooms and drawings rooms complete with wood burning fireplaces and chandeliers, a formal dining room, wet bar, and luxurious primary suite.

406 Centre Island Road in Centre Island – Sold for $12.5M in June 2024

7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 10,600 square feet situated on 6.2 acres

From the Redfin listing: "This magnificent estate offers an unparalleled blend of luxury, security, and tranquility, presenting an extraordinary opportunity for those seeking an opulent lifestyle amidst the beauty of Oyster Bay."

Brag-worthy amenities: 81-foot private dock, lush gardens, sun-drenched breakfast nook, resort style swimming pool, tennis court, and a par 3 golf course.

