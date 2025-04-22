Michael Khodorkovskiy, 44, of Brooklyn, pleaded guilty to criminal sale of a controlled substance in Suffolk County Court on Monday, April 21, according to the DA’s office.

Khodorkovskiy admitted in court to selling large quantities of cocaine from his Brooklyn home, with the intention of redistributing the drugs throughout Suffolk County — particularly during the busy Hamptons summer season.

From July 2023 to August 2024, undercover officers posing as buyers infiltrated Khodorkovskiy’s operation, arranging multiple drug purchases — including four separate two-ounce cocaine deals.

He explicitly stated the drugs were intended for East Hampton and Montauk, targeting the region’s bustling summer tourism, prosecutors said.

“Our East End is not a dumping ground for dangerous narcotics from New York City,” said Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney. “This guilty plea demonstrates our commitment to disrupting the flow of dangerous narcotics anywhere into Suffolk County.”

Khodorkovskiy was arrested in August 2024, along with alleged co-conspirator Alexander Dyatchin, 39, of East Hampton. At the time, Khodorkovskiy was in possession of more than a kilo of cocaine. His Mercedes-Benz was found to have a hidden compartment containing additional cocaine and MDMA, authorities said.

A search of Khodorkovskiy’s Brooklyn apartment turned up $38,550 in cash and 39 gold coins valued at $100,000. Investigators also seized nearly $400,000 from bank accounts connected to him. In total, he has agreed to forfeit more than $572,000 as part of his plea deal.

Khodorkovskiy is expected to be sentenced to 10 years in prison with five years of post-release supervision. His sentencing is scheduled for Thursday, May 29.

Dyatchin’s case remains pending.

