Michael Khodorkovskiy, 45, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in Suffolk County Court on Thursday, May 29, after pleading guilty to trafficking cocaine into East Hampton and Montauk during the busy tourist season.

“[This] operation was not only expansive, it was sophisticated and targeted,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney. “Our communities deserve to be safe from the violence, addiction, and destruction that follow in the wake of drug trafficking.”

Khodorkovskiy admitted to selling large quantities of cocaine to undercover officers in both Brooklyn and East Hampton between July 2023 and August 2024. He believed the drugs would be resold in Suffolk County, especially on the East End during summer months.

Undercover officers posing as buyers infiltrated his network, eventually leading to his arrest in August 2024.

At the time, Khodorkovskiy was found with more than a kilo of cocaine, a hidden “trap” compartment in his Mercedes-Benz loaded with additional drugs, and over $38,000 in cash, prosecutors said.

A search of his Brooklyn apartment uncovered 39 gold coins worth roughly $100,000, and a total of $395,000 was seized from bank accounts tied to the drug operation.

He ultimately forfeited more than $572,000 in assets as part of his guilty plea.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Riverhead and receive free news updates.