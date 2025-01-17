When Rosa Dee posed a simple question in the “Long Island Restaurant Group” Facebook group on Sunday, Jan. 5 — “Share some hidden gems on LI” — the response was overwhelming. Over 400 comments poured in, but three eateries stood out for their unique offerings and loyal followings.

Below are the three most recommended “hidden gem” restaurants, according to local foodies.

Mexican Grill 2000: A Taste of Mexico in Patchogue

Tucked away in Patchogue since 2010, Mexican Grill 2000 delivers bold Mexican flavors that keep locals coming back for more. Customers rave about the fish tacos, steak tacos, and the hearty Mexican Grill burrito, all served by a quick and friendly staff.

While the modest decor may not turn heads, the food certainly does. One Yelp reviewer gushed, “This place is an absolute GEM! Such tasty food served by quick and friendly staff.” Another noted, “The place is not much to look at...But the food is very good.”

The restaurant boasts an impressive 4.5 out of 5 stars on Yelp, cementing its status as a must-visit spot for authentic Mexican fare.

If you go: Mexican Grill 2000 is located at 703 Medford Avenue in Patchogue. Open daily except Mondays. Find out more on its website.

Turkuaz Grill: Turkish Flavors on the River

For those craving Turkish and Mediterranean cuisine, Turkuaz Grill in Riverhead is a family-run favorite. Open since 2009 under the direction of owner Mustafa Gulsen, the casual eatery serves authentic dishes like lamb chops, Turkish cigars, and red lentil soup.

Located right on the waterfront, the restaurant offers a serene setting to enjoy its flavorful fare. Yelp reviewers praise the fresh ingredients and beautifully prepared sides. “I always enjoy the whole Bronzino and hubby enjoys the donna and adonna kebab combo,” one fan shared. With a 4.3 out of 5 rating on Yelp, Turkuaz Grill is a standout for those seeking a Mediterranean escape.

If you go: Turkuaz Grill is located at 40 McDermott Avenue in Riverhead. Open daily except Tuesdays. Find out more on its website.

Lost and Found: New American with a Twist in Long Beach

Nestled just two blocks from Tennessee Avenue Beach, Lost and Found has been delighting diners with seasonal New American dishes since 2015. Chef and owner Alexis Trolf has crafted a menu that feels both innovative and comforting, with customer favorites like steak tartare, pork belly broth, and wet-aged rib eye.

Described as a “rustic-chic spot” by patrons, the eatery has earned a 4.4 out of 5 stars on Yelp. One loyal diner summed it up best: “It’s always a magical exploration of flavor every time I go. Highest quality food and friendliest staff. Always a treat to return.”

If you go: Lost and Found is located at 951 West Beech Street in Long Beach. Open Thursday through Sunday. Find out more on its Instagram page.

Whether you’re craving tacos, Turkish cuisine, or creative small plates, these three hidden gems prove that Long Island’s food scene is full of surprises.

