Massive Suffolk Theft Ring Stole Over Half Million Pounds of Donated Clothing: DA

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced the arrests on Wednesday, Oct. 8, following a long-term investigation into thefts from donation bins across the county.

The probe uncovered two organized groups, one allegedly led by Alfredo Perez, 67, of Copiague, and the other by Manuel Cabrera, 62, of Lindenhurst.

Both men are accused of directing crews that repeatedly raided charity bins, pulling out bag after bag of donated clothing and loading them into vans.

Investigators believe the groups carried out at least 70 thefts between November 2024 and September 2025, selling an estimated 565,000 pounds of stolen items to a Nassau County exporter for nearly $200,000 in profit, prosecutors said.

A total of 14 vehicles were seized during the investigation, along with about 25,000 pounds of recovered clothing.

“These charges demonstrate that you cannot steal donations meant for charity in Suffolk County and repurpose them for your own personal gain,” said District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

“We will use every law enforcement tool at our disposal to see that these types of criminals are prosecuted and brought to justice.”

The 16 defendants range in age from their late teens to late 60s and include residents of Wyandanch, Copiague, Lindenhurst, Bay Shore, Brentwood, Dix Hills, and other Suffolk communities. Several are from Honduras, El Salvador, Peru, and Guatemala.

The defendants are facing a combined 98 felony charges, including grand larceny, burglary, and conspiracy. The most serious counts — such as second-degree grand larceny — carry potential sentences of up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

Law enforcement partners included the Suffolk County Police Department, Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, and the US Secret Service.

