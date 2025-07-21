Officers responded to Wine Country Deli on Middle Country Road in Calverton around 6 a.m. Monday, July 21, after the owner arrived to find a front east side window shattered, according to Riverhead Town Police.

After entering the building with officers, the owner reported that approximately $325 in cash had been taken from the register.

Surveillance footage reviewed during the investigation revealed that the break-in occurred around 1:53 a.m., police said. The suspect, described as a thin-built male wearing blue jeans, a black shirt, black sneakers, a mask, and gloves, was seen entering the deli, grabbing the cash, and fleeing on foot.

The Riverhead Detective Division is continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Riverhead Police at 631-727-4500.

