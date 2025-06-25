Maria Messina, of Aquebogue, claimed the seven-figure prize after matching the first five numbers in the March 26 Powerball drawing, according to the New York Lottery.

Messina’s golden ticket – no chocolate bar required – hit all the numbers except the red Powerball, which would’ve landed her the full jackpot.

After required withholdings, she walked away with a lump sum of $651,000.

The winning numbers that changed her life? 05, 20, 29, 39, 53, and Powerball 06.

Messina purchased the lucky ticket at Kings Hampton Bays C-Store, located at 239 West Montauk Highway in Hampton Bays.

New York’s Powerball game generated more than $576 million in total sales last fiscal year, with over $273 million in Lottery Aid to Education funds going straight to local school districts in Suffolk County.

