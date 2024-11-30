Man Airlifted After Being Struck Crossing Busy Road In Riverhead

The incident happened just after 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, near the Greenview Inn at 1433 West Main Street in Riverhead, according to authorities.

Police say a 29-year-old Westhampton Beach man was attempting to cross West Main Street from the south shoulder to the north shoulder when he was hit by a 2021 Nissan Sentra driven by a 51-year-old Riverhead woman.

The man was treated at the scene by Riverhead Ambulance crews before being flown by Suffolk County Police Aviation to Stony Brook University Hospital.

The driver of the Sentra suffered minor injuries and was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead.

Authorities said no criminality is suspected, and no charges have been filed. The Riverhead Detective Division and New York State Police Forensic Identification Unit are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Riverhead Police at 631-727-4500.

