Suffolk County Police announced on Monday, Aug. 4, that a woman is wanted for the murder of a Jamesport man killed inside his home last year, police announced on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025.

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
Jillian Pikora
Majorie Quarrie, also known as Nicola Watson, stabbed 36-year-old Conrad Gowan in the neck at his residence on Herricks Lane at 11:43 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2024, according to the Suffolk County Homicide Squad and as Daily Voice previously reported.

Gowan, a resident of the home, was transported by the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives said Quarrie frequently changes her appearance, including using wigs. A warrant for Murder in the Second Degree has been issued.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to her arrest. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, through the P3 Tips app, or online at www.P3Tips.com.

