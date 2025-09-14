Julian Carbajal, 15, was last seen around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 14, shortly after 14-year-old Gabriella Panameno-Marinero went missing in Uniondale, according to police.

Carbajal is 5-foot-6 and 160 pounds, with brown curly hair and blue eyes. He had last been seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and white sneakers, detectives said.

Authorities confirmed he was located safely after being missing for nearly four months.

Another Teen With Same Name Still Missing

The case has caused confusion because another Long Island teenager with the same name and age remains missing. That boy, also named Julian Carbajal, ran away from Timothy Hill Ranch in Riverhead around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 10. Riverhead Town Police said no foul play is suspected.

He is described as 5-foot-7 and 158 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black T-shirt, a black zippered hooded sweatshirt, and black boots.

Anyone with information about the Riverhead case is asked to contact Riverhead Town Police at 631-727-4500.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Riverhead and receive free news updates.