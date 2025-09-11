Fair 75°

Julian Carbajal, 15, Reported Missing In Riverhead

Authorities are asking for help in locating a teenage resident who ran away from a Christian youth facility on Long Island.

Julian Carbajal.

 Photo Credit: Riverhead Town Police Department
Michael Mashburn
Michael Mashburn

Julian Carbajal, 15, ran away from Timothy Hill Ranch in Riverhead around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 10, according to the Riverhead Town Police Department.

Carbajal is 5-foot-7 and 158 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, black t-shirt, black zippered hooded sweatshirt, and black boots.

No foul play is suspected, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Riverhead Town Police at 631-727-4500.

