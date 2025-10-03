James Feaster was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1, at William Floyd High School in Mastic Beach, according to Riverhead Town Police.

He failed to return to Timothy Hill Ranch, a nonprofit residential program that provides housing, mentoring, and support services for at-risk youth and young adults.

Feaster is described as 5-foot-9 and 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500 ext. 312. All calls will be kept confidential.

