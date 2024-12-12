Holiday Magic For Grown-Ups: Cozy Up To These Festive Date Night Ideas On Long Island

Turns out Long Island is brimming with plenty of festive holi-date night opportunities. Below is a roundup of local events that are perfect for creating a little magic with someone special this holiday season.

Twinkling Lights and Strolls Under the Stars

Nothing says romance like a night illuminated by dazzling holiday lights. For a classic experience, head to Magic of Lights at Jones Beach, where you can drive through miles of glowing displays from the warmth of your car. If you prefer something more intimate, the Vanderbilt Museum in Centerport offers enchanting holiday tours and light displays, ideal for a cozy stroll hand in hand.

Gliding Into Romance on Ice

Whether you're a pro skater or just looking for an excuse to hold hands, Long Island’s outdoor rinks offer a wintry escape. Try The Rinx in Hauppauge or the charming ice skating rink at Christopher Morley Park in Roslyn. Wrap up the evening with hot cocoa from a nearby café.

Wine, Dine, and Be Merry

Warm up with a fireside dinner at one of Long Island’s cozy restaurants offering special holiday menus. The Refuge in Melville and Prime in Huntington offer both festive ambiance and delicious seasonal dishes. For wine lovers, local vineyards like Wölffer Estate in Sagaponack and Pindar Vineyards in Peconic are hosting holiday-themed events, complete with wine pairings and live music.

Holiday Shows for a Touch of Culture

Get into the spirit with a holiday performance. Catch a timeless production of The Nutcracker or a seasonal concert at Tilles Center in Brookville. For something more modern, check out holiday-themed comedy shows or concerts at The Paramount in Huntington.

Unique Experiences to Make Memories

Looking for something different? Take a candlelit tour of one of Long Island’s historic mansions, like the Old Westbury Gardens, decked out in holiday splendor. Or, for a playful twist, test your teamwork at a holiday-themed escape room like Escape the Clock in Garden City.

And don’t forget a thermos of hot chocolate or mulled cider to share as you enjoy the festivities.

