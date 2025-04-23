Gianna Regan, 15, of the hamlet of Calverton, was last seen on Monday, April 21, according to the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

Regan was last seen wearing a hair bonnet, a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and red shoes. She is believed to be in the Calverton area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 1-800-346-3543.

