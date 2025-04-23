Fair 64°

Gianna Regan, 15, Reported Missing In Calverton

Authorities are asking for help in locating a missing teenager.

Gianna Regan.

 Photo Credit: NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse
Michael Mashburn
Gianna Regan, 15, of the hamlet of Calverton, was last seen on Monday, April 21, according to the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

Regan was last seen wearing a hair bonnet, a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and red shoes. She is believed to be in the Calverton area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 1-800-346-3543.

