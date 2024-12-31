From Transgender Athletes To Mask Ban: These Political Stories Had Long Island Talking In 2024

Here are some of the most-read Daily Voice politics stories from across Nassau and Suffolk counties this year.

George Santos Announces Comeback Bid For NY Congressional Seat: 'Off To The Races'

Disgraced former New York Rep. George Santos mounted – and quickly rescinded – a comeback campaign. Read more here.

NY Bill Targets Squatters Amid Troubling Incidents Involving Homeowners

New York lawmakers considered legislation targeting illegal squatters amid recent disturbing incidents involving homeowners that garnered national attention. Read more here.

NY County Criminalizes Mask Wearing Amid Bump In Covid-19 Cases

Lawmakers in Nassau County approved a controversial bill criminalizing mask wearing amid a summer bump in COVID-19 cases. Read more here.

Ex-Nassau County Rep. George Santos To Plead Guilty To Federal Charges

Former Republican Rep. George Santos pleaded guilty to federal charges of wire fraud and identity theft weeks ahead of his upcoming trial. Read more here.

'Jury Of Our Peers Act' Allowing Convicted Felons To Serve On Juries Passes NY Legislature

New Yorkers with felony convictions could soon serve on court juries after state lawmakers passed legislation reversing the lifetime ban on such service. Read more here.

'Melanie's Law' Closing Loophole That Led To Hudson Valley Mom's Killing Passes Assembly

Two years after a young mother from New York was stabbed to death by her mother’s ex-boyfriend, state lawmakers passed legislation aimed at closing the dangerous loophole that led to her killing. Read more here.

How Does $500 'Inflation Refund' Check Sound? Here's Who Qualifies Under Hochul's Proposal

Around 8.6 million taxpayers statewide could stand to benefit from a historic $3 billion in “inflation refund” checks that were proposed by Gov. Kathy Hochul during a speech in the Bronx on Monday, Dec. 9. Read more here.

Nassau County Rep. D’Esposito Denies Scathing Report He Gave Mistress, Fiancée’s Daughter Jobs

New York Rep. Anthony D’Esposito vowed to stay in his congressional race following a scathing New York Times report alleging he gave his mistress and his fiancée’s daughter jobs in his district office. Read more here.

Internet Providers Would Be Forced To Issue Outage Credits Under NY Bill: 'Matter Of Fairness'

New York lawmakers considered legislation that would force internet providers to compensate customers for service outages. Read more here.

Not Laughing: George Santos Sues Jimmy Kimmel For 'Deceiving' Him Into Making Cameo Videos

Disgraced former New York Rep. George Santos took his beef with late-night host Jimmy Kimmel to federal court. Read more here.

Election 2024: NY's Controversial Anti-Discrimination Amendment Decided By Voters

Long Island voters made their voices heard on a controversial constitutional amendment aimed at expanding anti-discrimination protections. Read more here.

'Indefensible': DA Blasts Hochul Over Criticism Of Severed Remains Case Of Westchester Victims

Local leaders were outraged over comments Gov. Kathy Hochul made criticizing the investigation into two Westchester County residents whose mutilated corpses were strewn across Long Island. Read more here.

'Protected, Not Prosecuted': NY Bill Would Decriminalize Prostitution, Target Sex Traffickers

New York lawmakers considered new legislation aimed at protecting sex trafficking survivors and closing a legal loophole often used by their abusers. Read more here.

NY Commentator Kicked Off CNN Mid-Show After Suggesting Muslim Journalist Is Terrorist

A political commentator from New York was pulled off a CNN panel mid-show and banned from the network after suggesting that a Muslim journalist was a terrorist. Read more here.

Dismembering Dead Body Would Be Felony Under NY Bill Meant To Remedy 'Ill-Conceived Disaster'

Public outrage over the release of four suspects accused of dismembering and hiding the bodies of two murder victims on Long Island led to proposed changes to state law. Read more here.

Donald Trump Found Guilty On All 34 Felony Counts In Historic NY Hush Money Trial

A New York jury convicted former President Donald Trump of all charges in his alleged hush money trial, finding that he falsified business records to buy an adult film star’s silence and influence the 2016 presidential election. Read more here.

Polluters Pay Up: NY Law Forces Fossil Fuel Companies To Fund Climate Protections

A landmark law signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul created a “Climate Superfund” requiring large fossil fuel companies to pay for critical projects aimed at protecting residents from severe weather impacts like flooding and extreme heat. Read more here.

Dealers Behind Fatal ODs Would Be Charged With Manslaughter Under NY Bill: 'This Is A Crisis'

State lawmakers considered a bill that would make selling, delivering, or otherwise administering a controlled substance eligible for manslaughter charges if someone later dies from an overdose. Read more here.

Santos Spills: Viral Milkshake Attack Was Planned Publicity Stunt, Ousted LI Rep. Confesses

Turns out this milkshake drama involving former Long Island Rep. George Santos was all whipped up. Read more here.

NY Attorney General Condemns Nassau County's Transgender Athlete Ban

Hours after Nassau County announced an order prohibiting transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports, the New York State Attorney General publicly denounced the motion. Read more here.

Hochul Signs Bill Restricting 'Addictive' Social Media Feeds Targeting Children

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed new legislation meant to combat what lawmakers called “addictive” social media algorithms aimed at minors, the first such law in the country. Read more here.

Dangerous 'Street Takeovers' Target Of Proposed Legislation Backed By Suffolk County Lawmaker

Leaders on Long Island grew fed up with so-called street takeovers they said were endangering people’s lives. Read more here.

Rally Rage: Uniondale Trump Event's $1M Police OT Bill May Have Broken Finance Laws, Dems Argue

Democrats on Long Island seethed after learning that the extra-tight security measures around former President Donald Trump’s campaign rally at the Nassau Coliseum cost taxpayers $1 million in police overtime alone. Read more here.

Too Traumatic? School Lockdown Drills Would Be Reduced Under NY Bill

Some New York state lawmakers wanted to reduce the number of school lockdown drills that are held each year over concerns they could be harmful to students’ mental health. Read more here.

'Simply Unrealistic': NY Republicans Want To 'Pump The Brakes' On Electric School Bus Mandate

A plan to mandate electric school buses on New York roadways in the next decade met strong opposition from Republican state lawmakers. Read more here.

