Fatal Overnight Crash: 37-Year-Old Woman ID'd As Victim In Riverhead

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, in Riverhead, on eastbound Old Country Road, near the Gulf Gas Station and the Residence Inn Hotel.

Upon arrival of the Riverhead Police Department Patrol Division, it was determined that a 2009 Nissan Rogue, operated by a 46-year-old woman, struck two pedestrians.

One of the pedestrians was a woman identified as Denise Wack, 37 years old.

The second pedestrian was a man identified as Lawrence Pressley. He was also 37 years old and without a fixed place of residence.

Wack, who police say was homeless, was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead by ambulance, where she died after police say she suffered "numerous injuries."

Pressley was also transported to the same hospital for treatment of what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The Riverhead Police Department Detective Division and the New York State Police Forensic Investigation Unit responded to the crash scene to assist in the investigation.

Police said no criminal activity is suspected in the case now, noting that the investigation is ongoing.

If you witnessed the incident or have any information about the investigation, contact the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500.

