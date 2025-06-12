Riverhead Town Police responded to 56 Lagoon Court in Jamesport at around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 11, for a welfare check, police said.

When officers arrived, they found Edward Crohan, 62, and his wife Stephanie Crohan, 63, both dead from gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Detectives from the Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad launched an investigation. They determined that Edward Crohan killed his wife and then shot himself, according to the department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.

