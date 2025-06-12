Fair 84°

SHARE

Edward Crohan, Stephanie Crohan Dead In Murder Suicide

A couple is dead after a murder-suicide inside their home, Suffolk County Police said.

Riverhead Town Police 

Riverhead Town Police 

Photo Credit: Riverhead Town Police
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Riverhead Town Police responded to 56 Lagoon Court in Jamesport at around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 11, for a welfare check, police said.

When officers arrived, they found Edward Crohan, 62, and his wife Stephanie Crohan, 63, both dead from gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Detectives from the Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad launched an investigation. They determined that Edward Crohan killed his wife and then shot himself, according to the department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.

to follow Daily Voice Riverhead and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE