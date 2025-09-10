Destini Graham, 16, and Shawn Smith, 15, were last seen on Thursday, Sept. 4, in Riverhead, according to the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

Destini was wearing a beige colored sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and pink shoes. Shawn had on a navy blue hooded sweatshirt, olive sweatpants, and black sneakers.

Both teens are believed to be in the Riverhead area, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-346-3543.

