Destini Graham, Shawn Smith Reported Missing In Riverhead

Authorities are asking for help in locating two Long Island teenagers who have been missing nearly a week.

Shawn Smith and Destini Graham.

 Photo Credit: NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse
Michael Mashburn
Destini Graham, 16, and Shawn Smith, 15, were last seen on Thursday, Sept. 4, in Riverhead, according to the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

Destini was wearing a beige colored sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and pink shoes. Shawn had on a navy blue hooded sweatshirt, olive sweatpants, and black sneakers.

Both teens are believed to be in the Riverhead area, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-346-3543.

