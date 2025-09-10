The crash happened in Riverhead at around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 9, on Center Drive, just south of West Main Street, according to Riverhead Town Police.

Aiden Lomelle, of Whitestone in Queens, was riding a 2022 Honda motorcycle when he changed lanes and stopped in front of a 2022 Kenworth tractor-trailer waiting at a red light, police said.

When the light turned green and the truck began moving, it collided with the motorcycle.

A 2017 Honda sedan, which had been traveling behind the motorcycle, was also involved in the collision. Its driver, as well as the truck operator, were not injured, police said.

Lomelle was rushed to Peconic Bay Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, according to police.

Detectives, along with the New York State Police Accident Reconstruction Team and Motor Carrier Unit, are investigating the circumstances, though authorities said the crash appears to be non-criminal in nature.

Additional details about Lomelle were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photos by emailing [email protected].

