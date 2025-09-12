Aiden LoMele, 18, of Whitestone, Queens, was fatally injured in a collision at a busy Riverhead intersection on Tuesday, Sept. 9, as Daily Voice reported.

The crash happened around 2:20 p.m. on Center Drive, just south of West Main Street, according to Riverhead Town Police. LoMele was riding a 2022 Honda motorcycle when he stopped in front of a tractor-trailer at a red light.

When the light turned green, the truck began moving and collided with the motorcycle. LoMele was rushed to Peconic Bay Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

A 2017 Honda sedan traveling behind also became involved in the crash. Neither the truck driver nor the sedan’s driver was hurt, police said.

Loved ones remembered LoMele as a dedicated man who carried responsibilities well beyond his years. The son of a single mother–a disabled veteran–he stepped into the role of her caretaker.

“He was a great young man who loved everyone around him,” Nancy Capatelli told Daily Voice.

LoMele had recently become an EMT and was beginning his studies at Suffolk Community College to become a nurse, like his mother, Capatelli said. He was in his second week of college on a lunch break at the time of collision.

The teen also leaves behind a 3-year-old adopted brother.

“Aiden was the BEST big brother, kind, adventurous, loving, full of life,” Priscilla Olsen wrote on a GoFundMe campaign. She’s hoping to raise enough money to assist the family with funeral and other ongoing expenses.

“Aiden loved his mom more than words can describe and his absence has left a hole in the hearts of everyone who knew him,” she wrote.”

Funeral services for LoMele had not been publicized as of Friday, Sept. 12.

Those who wish to donate can do so via GoFundMe here.

