AG On Lookout For Price Gougers Cashing In On Recent Long Island Flooding

New York Attorney General Letitia James issued an alert warning businesses against price gouging on essential items in Suffolk County.

It comes after a federal emergency was declared in response to widespread flooding that damaged several homes and washed out roads.

“As families in Suffolk County recover from the devastating aftermath of last week’s storm, I am warning businesses not to use this as an opportunity to unfairly raise prices,” James said.

“New York’s price gouging laws are clear that emergencies are not a time for businesses to rake in profit by raising prices of essential items. I encourage anyone who sees higher than normal prices on essential items to contact my office immediately.”

State law prohibits businesses from jacking up the price of goods or services deemed vital to health, safety, or welfare for an “unconscionably excessive price” during emergencies.

It covers all state vendors, retailers, and suppliers selling essentials like groceries, water, gas, generators, batteries, flashlights, hotel lodging, and transportation options.

Price gouging violations carry penalties of up to $25,000 per violation.

You can report potential price gouging on the New York State Attorney General website or by calling 800-771-7755.

Consumers are asked to include the following information:

The specific increased prices, dates, and places that they saw the increased prices

Copies of their sales receipts and photos of the advertised prices, if available

