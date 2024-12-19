Former Suffolk County Sheriff's Officer From Riverhead, 9/11 Responder Rick Stueber, Dies

Richard "Rick" Stueber Jr. died on Dec. 10. His family did not disclose the cause of death. Stueber had been living in Stratford, CT but was born in Queens, New York, and had deep roots in Long Island law enforcement, according to his obituary shared by Riverhead News and Riverhead Local.

Stueber joined the New York Police Department in 1996 and served through 2002 and was one of the thousands who selflessly rushed toward danger on Sept. 11, 2001, while the nation struggled to grasp the terrorist attacks.

But, that was Rick, his family wrote in his obituary. He served as a Suffolk County Sheriff's Officer from 2002 until his retirement in 2019.

Though Rick was best known for his sense of humor, love of family and friends, and being a "good time guy," his friends wrote in a GoFundMe.

"He always had a great one-liner and brought so much fun and joy to those around him, they wrote. "He made tons of memories with many people, and most will be about his wit, charm, cooking skills, and his kind and loving heart."

Rick leaves behind his wife of over 25 years, Stacie, and their four children.

"He loved his family with all this heart and his world revolved around them and none of them could have asked for a better husband and father," the campaign said. "All are devastated by his passing."

As of Thursday, Dec. 19, the GoFundMe had raised more than $35,000, $10,000 over the campaign's original goal.

The money will go to Rick's family to help cover the cost of his funeral and other expenses they may incur as they come to terms with a difficult new reality.

A funeral was held on Thursday morning, and he will be interred at St. Isidore Cemetery.

For more information on the GoFundMe campaign, click here.

