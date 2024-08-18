25-Year-Old From Shirley Drove Drunk With Girl In SUV On Riverhead Roadway: Police

The incident happened around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, in Riverhead, in the area of East Avenue and East Main Street.

Upon investigation, the operator of a 2012 GMC Acadia, identified as Tony Garcia-Rivera, age 25, of Shirley, was found to be intoxicated and had a 15-year-old girl inside of his vehicle, the Riverhead Town Police Department said.

Garcia-Rivera was subsequently arrested and charged with:

Driving while Intoxicated, in violation of Leandra's Law,

One count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Garcia-Rivera was processed and held for arraignment on Sunday morning.

