25-Year-Old From Shirley Drove Drunk With Girl In SUV On Riverhead Roadway: Police

A Long Island man has been accused of driving drunk with a child inside an SUV overnight.

The area of East Avenue and East Main Street in Riverhead.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash
The incident happened around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, in Riverhead, in the area of East Avenue and East Main Street.

Upon investigation, the operator of a 2012 GMC Acadia, identified as Tony Garcia-Rivera, age 25, of Shirley, was found to be intoxicated and had a 15-year-old girl inside of his vehicle, the Riverhead Town Police Department said.

Garcia-Rivera was subsequently arrested and charged with:

  • Driving while Intoxicated, in violation of Leandra's Law, 
  • One count of endangering the welfare of a child. 

Garcia-Rivera was processed and held for arraignment on Sunday morning.

