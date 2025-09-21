Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Nominations Now Through Wednesday, October 1st
Fair 70°

SHARE

Threat At School Leads To Juvenile Arrest In Rhinebeck: State Police

A 13-year-old was arrested for making a threat of mass harm at a school in Rhinebeck, New York State Police announced on Sunday, Sept. 21.

Astor Services, located at 6339 Mill Street in the Village of Rhinebeck.

Astor Services, located at 6339 Mill Street in the Village of Rhinebeck.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Astor Services for Children and Families

Astor Services for Children and Families

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The threat was made following a disciplinary incident at Astor Services, located at 6339 Mill Street in the Village of Rhinebeck, on Friday, Sept. 19, troopers said.

The juvenile from Port Ewen was taken into custody on Saturday, Sept. 20, by members of the New York State Police in Rhinebeck with assistance from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, according to the release.

The 13-year-old was charged with Making a Threat of Mass Harm, a class B misdemeanor, and issued a Family Court Appearance Ticket returnable to Dutchess County Family Court.

Authorities emphasized that there is no threat to the public at this time.

to follow Daily Voice Rhinebeck and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE