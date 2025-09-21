Threat At School Leads To Juvenile Arrest In Rhinebeck: State Police

The threat was made following a disciplinary incident at Astor Services, located at 6339 Mill Street in the Village of Rhinebeck, on Friday, Sept. 19, troopers said.

The juvenile from Port Ewen was taken into custody on Saturday, Sept. 20, by members of the New York State Police in Rhinebeck with assistance from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, according to the release.

The 13-year-old was charged with Making a Threat of Mass Harm, a class B misdemeanor, and issued a Family Court Appearance Ticket returnable to Dutchess County Family Court.

Authorities emphasized that there is no threat to the public at this time.

