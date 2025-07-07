Gun Pulled In Chainsaw Argument In Rhinebeck: Man Gets Menacing Charge, Police Say

The incident happened on Thursday, July 3 around 7:13 p.m. on Long Dock Road in the town of Rhinebeck, New York State Police announced on Monday, July 7.

Police said the confrontation began as an argument between two people over the use of a chainsaw to cut trees. During the altercation, 55-year-old Joseph Z. Dalu of Rhinebeck allegedly pulled out a black handgun and racked the weapon while threatening the other person, according to authorities.

Following an investigation, troopers arrested Dalu and charged him with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Dalu was arraigned in Rhinebeck Town Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court on Thursday, July 10, at 6 p.m.

