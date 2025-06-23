Felon With Two DWIs Caught Driving Drunk On Taconic Parkway In Milan: Nysp

The arrest happened on Saturday, June 21, when troopers responded to a report of a Chevrolet Silverado swerving while heading northbound on the Taconic State Parkway in the Town of Milan, New York State Police announced on Monday, June 23.

Troopers pulled over the vehicle and spoke with the driver, identified as John A. Spiegel, age 34, of East Fishkill. During the stop, police said they saw signs of intoxication and gave field sobriety tests, which Spiegel failed, authorities said.

He was taken into custody and brought to police headquarters for processing, where he refused to take a breath test, according to police.

Spiegel was then charged with DWI with two previous convictions of designated offenses within 10 years; aggravated unlicensed operation; and several vehicle and traffic law violations.

He was arraigned in Milan Town Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail. Spiegel is due back in court on Thursday, June 26 at 12 p.m.

