A Few Clouds 66°

SHARE

Deputies Catch Suspect In Act In Burglary At Rhinebeck Gas Station

A suspected burglar was caught in the act by police at a gas station in Dutchess County.  

The interrupted burglary happened at the Shell gas station at 3904 Route 9G in Rhinebeck. 

The interrupted burglary happened at the Shell gas station at 3904 Route 9G in Rhinebeck. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 17, at the Shell station on Route 9G in Rhinebeck, according to the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office. 

Deputies had been dispatched after a security alarm went off. When they arrived, they discovered a burglary in progress. The suspect was immediately taken into custody without further incident.

Sheriff’s Office detectives later responded to the scene to continue the investigation. 

The suspect's name has not yet been made public.

Authorities said additional details could be released as the case develops. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Rhinebeck and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE