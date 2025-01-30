Elisabeth Kelsey, 31, of Rensselaer, was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 29, on suspicion of animal abuse and related charges in connection with the death of her 4-year-old male Newfoundland labrador retriever, Rensselaer Police said.

Officers were initially called at around 6:40 a.m. on Nov. 21, 2024, after a City of Rensselaer Department of Public Works employee found the deceased animal in a garbage bag that had been left in a trash can in front of a residence on First Street.

The dog’s remains were sent to Cornell University for a necropsy, which confirmed the animal died from starvation and neglect, police said.

An investigation determined that Kelsey was the dog’s owner and was responsible for the neglect, according to police. She was arraigned in Rensselaer City Court on the following counts:

Torture/injure/not feeding an animal (misdemeanor)

Disposal of dead animals (violation)

Violation of local law - unlicensed dog

