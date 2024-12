The body was found at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, near the Patroon Island Bridge near the eastbound lane in Rensselaer, said Trooper Jennifer Alvarez.

The right lane was closed for approximately 1.5 hours for investigation purposes and has since been reopened.

The investigation is ongoing. There is no perceived public threat at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates..

