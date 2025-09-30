Officers made the discovery Tuesday, Sept. 30, during an eviction in the city of Rensselaer, according to Rensselaer Police.

Inside the residence, investigators found 12 cats alive, many with signs of respiratory infections, police said. They also encountered overwhelming amounts of animal waste across several rooms. Air quality testing revealed ammonia levels high enough to cause burning and choking sensations, police said.

The resident, Pamela Mead, surrendered the animals and told investigators that deceased cats were also in the home. Police then checked a freezer, where they discovered more than 40 dead cats, most of them kittens, bagged and wrapped, according to police.

The surviving cats were removed and taken to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society for veterinary treatment.

Mead was arrested and charged with 12 counts of animal cruelty.

Officers from the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society’s Humane Law Enforcement team, the Rensselaer Police Department, and the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist during the eviction.

“This case is heartbreaking,” said Ashley Jeffrey Bouck, president and CEO of the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society. “While nothing can change the suffering these cats endured, we are grateful for the partnership with law enforcement that allowed us to remove the surviving cats and give them a chance at healing and safety.”

Bouck added that the case is a reminder for the public to report suspected animal neglect.

The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society will provide updates on the surviving cats’ conditions on its Facebook page.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Rensselaer and receive free news updates.