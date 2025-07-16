Fog/Mist 73°

Unnoticed Overnight Blaze Destroys Cottage On Bard College Massena Campus In Red Hook

A structure fire that burned through the night leveled a building on a Dutchess County college campus before it was eventually discovered early in the morning. 

The scene of the blaze at the Bard College Massena campus in Red Hook, where the Apple Cottage burned down. 

 Photo Credit: Tivoli Fire Department
Emergency crews were dispatched at 6:50 a.m. on July 15 to the Apple Cottage on the Bard College Massena campus in Red Hook, where arriving firefighters found the building had burned to the ground and was still smoldering, the Tivoli Fire Department said on Tuesday night, July 15.

Firefighters from Tivoli Fire Company and Red Hook Fire Company responded to the scene and worked to fully extinguish the remaining fire. 

Firefighters believe the structure had been burning for several hours overnight before it was noticed and reported in the morning. 

The Dutchess County Fire Investigation Division and the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.

All fire and emergency units cleared the scene by 12:02 p.m. No injuries were reported.

