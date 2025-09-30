Staff Member Abused Resident At Behavioral Health Facility In Red Hook: Police

Investigators said they received the report on Monday, Sept. 29, from Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health, located at 40 Devereux Way in the town of Red Hook, New York State Police announced on Tuesday, Sept. 30.

Police said their investigation determined that Samuel I. Ezechukwu, 49, of Red Hook, struck a resident in the back and held the resident’s head down while transporting facility residents.

Ezechukwu was arrested on Tuesday and charged with endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person in the first degree.

He was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to return to the Town of Rhinebeck Court on Wednesday, Oct. 8, at 5 p.m.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Red Hook and receive free news updates.