Staff Member Abused Resident At Behavioral Health Facility In Red Hook: Police

A staff member at a Dutchess County behavioral health facility has been arrested following allegations of physically abusing a resident, police said.

The alleged conduct happened at Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health in Red Hook, police said. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
Investigators said they received the report on Monday, Sept. 29, from Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health, located at 40 Devereux Way in the town of Red Hook, New York State Police announced on Tuesday, Sept. 30.

Police said their investigation determined that Samuel I. Ezechukwu, 49, of Red Hook, struck a resident in the back and held the resident’s head down while transporting facility residents. 

Ezechukwu was arrested on Tuesday and charged with endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person in the first degree.

He was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to return to the Town of Rhinebeck Court on Wednesday, Oct. 8, at 5 p.m.

