Man Tried Destroying Images Of Child Sexual Exploitation During Red Hook Police Raid: Nysp

The arrest happened on Monday, June 9, in Red Hook, following a police and US Department of Homeland Security operation, New York State Police announced.

Norman A. Lopez Lorenzo, age 36, was charged with multiple counts of possession of an obscene sexual performance by a child, third-degree obscenity, and tampering with physical evidence, according to authorities.

Lopez Lorenzo is accused of possessing child sexual exploitation images and trying to destroy the evidence as investigators executed a search at his Red Hook residence, police added.

The investigation was launched after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children submitted a cyber tip, police said.

Lopez Lorenzo was processed and arraigned in Red Hook Town Court. He was later released under the supervision of the Dutchess County Probation Department.

