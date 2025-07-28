Man Flees Officers On Off-Road Vehicle At High Speed In Red Hook: Police

The incident began around 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, July 23, when an officer spotted a side-by-side utility task vehicle (UTV) being illegally driven on West Market Street in the Village of Red Hook, the Red Hook Police Department announced on Saturday, July 26.

When the officer attempted a traffic stop, the driver refused to pull over and instead fled at a high rate of speed southbound on Route 9G, according to police. The UTV then veered into the Forest Park development and ultimately disappeared into nearby wooded areas.

The following day, on Thursday, July 24, officers conducting a follow-up investigation located the UTV and its driver at a residence in Red Hook.

The driver, Dirk J. Depuy, age 36, was taken into custody without incident. He has been charged with unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and reckless driving, police said.

Depuy was processed and released with a court appearance scheduled for a future date.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Red Hook and receive free news updates.