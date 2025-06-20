Man Critically Injured After Fiery Crash On Route 9 In Red Hook

The crash happened on Wednesday, June 18 around 3:43 p.m. on Route 9 near Fraleigh Lane in Red Hook, according to Red Hook Police.

Officers said a 70-year-old man from Germantown was driving a 2019 Toyota Tacoma when, for unknown reasons, the truck left the road and struck a telephone pole. The crash knocked the man unconscious and left him trapped inside as the vehicle caught fire.

Firefighters from the Red Hook Fire Company quickly extinguished the flames. First responders used the jaws of life to free the driver, who was then rushed to Westchester Medical Center in critical condition with severe injuries and burns.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

