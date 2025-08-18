Jaws Of Life Used To Save Woman After Route 9G Crash In Red Hook: Tickets Issued

The collision happened on Saturday, Aug. 16, around 10 a.m. at the intersection with Rokeby Road in Red Hook, Red Hook Police said on Monday, Aug. 18.

Investigators found that a 2017 Nissan driven by a 49-year-old Milan woman was heading south on Route 9G when a 1994 Ford operated by a 26-year-old Red Hook man tried to cross the roadway from Rokeby Road. The move caused a T-bone crash, sending both vehicles off the road.

Police said the Nissan driver was trapped in her vehicle and had to be extricated using the Jaws of Life before being taken to Kingston Hospital with head and neck injuries.

The driver of the Ford was not hurt but was issued tickets for failing to yield the right of way and unsafe starting at an intersection.

Red Hook Police were assisted at the scene by the Red Hook and Tivoli fire companies, Northern Dutchess Paramedics, and New York State Police.

