Partly Cloudy 67°

SHARE

Jaws Of Life Used To Save Woman After Route 9G Crash In Red Hook: Tickets Issued

A woman was saved from her vehicle following a serious two-car crash that shut down part of Route 9G in Dutchess County. 

The crash happened on Route 9G in Red Hook at the intersection with Rokeby Road. 

The crash happened on Route 9G in Red Hook at the intersection with Rokeby Road. 

 Photo Credit: Red Hook Police Department
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The collision happened on Saturday, Aug. 16, around 10 a.m. at the intersection with Rokeby Road in Red Hook, Red Hook Police said on Monday, Aug. 18. 

Investigators found that a 2017 Nissan driven by a 49-year-old Milan woman was heading south on Route 9G when a 1994 Ford operated by a 26-year-old Red Hook man tried to cross the roadway from Rokeby Road. The move caused a T-bone crash, sending both vehicles off the road.

Police said the Nissan driver was trapped in her vehicle and had to be extricated using the Jaws of Life before being taken to Kingston Hospital with head and neck injuries.

The driver of the Ford was not hurt but was issued tickets for failing to yield the right of way and unsafe starting at an intersection.

Red Hook Police were assisted at the scene by the Red Hook and Tivoli fire companies, Northern Dutchess Paramedics, and New York State Police.

to follow Daily Voice Red Hook and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE